PR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/20/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/20/24, Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 5/29/24. As a percentage of PR's recent stock price of $16.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Permian Resources Corp to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when PR shares open for trading on 5/20/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.94 per share, with $18.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.63.

In Thursday trading, Permian Resources Corp shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

