PR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/14/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/14/24, Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 11/22/24. As a percentage of PR's recent stock price of $15.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Permian Resources Corp to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when PR shares open for trading on 11/14/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.34 per share, with $18.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.32.

In Tuesday trading, Permian Resources Corp shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

