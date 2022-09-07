PR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.43, changing hands as low as $7.32 per share. Permian Resources Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.05 per share, with $9.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.48.

