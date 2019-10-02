PQG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: PQG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.38, changing hands as low as $15.35 per share. PQ Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PQG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PQG's low point in its 52 week range is $13.18 per share, with $18.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38.

