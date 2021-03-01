PQ Group Holdings to sell its performance chemicals business for $1.1 billion

March 1 (Reuters) - Chemical company PQ Group Holdings Inc PQG.N said on Monday it has agreed to sell its performance chemicals business to a partnership established by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Koch Minerals & Trading LLC for a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.