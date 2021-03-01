US Markets
PQG

PQ Group Holdings to sell its performance chemicals business for $1.1 billion

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Chemical company PQ Group Holdings Inc said on Monday it has agreed to sell its performance chemicals business to a partnership established by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Koch Minerals & Trading LLC for a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

March 1 (Reuters) - Chemical company PQ Group Holdings Inc PQG.N said on Monday it has agreed to sell its performance chemicals business to a partnership established by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Koch Minerals & Trading LLC for a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PQG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More