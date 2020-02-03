PQ Group Holdings (PQG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: PQG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.74, changing hands as high as $15.91 per share. PQ Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PQG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PQG's low point in its 52 week range is $13.18 per share, with $17.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.