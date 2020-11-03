PQ Group Holdings Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Last week, you might have seen that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.0% to US$11.72 in the past week. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$380m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 77% to hit US$0.06 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:PQG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, PQ Group Holdings' eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.43b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 220% to US$1.01. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.43b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.02 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$15.56. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PQ Group Holdings at US$19.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.4% next year. It's pretty clear that PQ Group Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.56, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for PQ Group Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for PQ Group Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

