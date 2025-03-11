$PPTA stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PPTA stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,075,557 of trading volume.

$PPTA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PPTA:

$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,408 shares for an estimated $701,826 .

. MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,419 shares for an estimated $495,658 .

. JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,899 shares for an estimated $330,378 .

. CHRIS J ROBISON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,300

ANDREW PHILLIP COLE purchased 9,450 shares for an estimated $75,505

RICHIE DARRIN HADDOCK purchased 5,780 shares for an estimated $49,476

ROBERT ALAN DEAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,600

JONATHAN CHERRY ((See remarks (1))) purchased 1,160 shares for an estimated $9,976

$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

