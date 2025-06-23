$PPTA stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PPTA stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,632,191 of trading volume.

$PPTA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PPTA:

$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& CO. INC. PAULSON purchased 7,575,757 shares for an estimated $99,999,992

MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (5))) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,919 shares for an estimated $514,633 .

. JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,899 shares for an estimated $330,378 .

. ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,408 shares for an estimated $299,026 .

. MICHAEL STEPHEN WRIGHT ((See remarks (3))) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $90,025

CHRIS J ROBISON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,300

ANDREW PHILLIP COLE purchased 9,450 shares for an estimated $75,505

RICHIE DARRIN HADDOCK purchased 5,780 shares for an estimated $49,476

ROBERT ALAN DEAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,600

JONATHAN CHERRY ((See remarks (1))) purchased 1,160 shares for an estimated $9,976

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PPTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PPTA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PPTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PPTA forecast page.

You can track data on $PPTA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.