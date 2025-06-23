$PPTA stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PPTA stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,632,191 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PPTA:
$PPTA Insider Trading Activity
$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- & CO. INC. PAULSON purchased 7,575,757 shares for an estimated $99,999,992
- MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (5))) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,919 shares for an estimated $514,633.
- JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,899 shares for an estimated $330,378.
- ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,408 shares for an estimated $299,026.
- MICHAEL STEPHEN WRIGHT ((See remarks (3))) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $90,025
- CHRIS J ROBISON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,300
- ANDREW PHILLIP COLE purchased 9,450 shares for an estimated $75,505
- RICHIE DARRIN HADDOCK purchased 5,780 shares for an estimated $49,476
- ROBERT ALAN DEAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,600
- JONATHAN CHERRY ((See remarks (1))) purchased 1,160 shares for an estimated $9,976
$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,960,361 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,956,259
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,472,891 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,745,204
- KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC removed 1,046,606 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,188,218
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 822,295 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,790,333
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 811,363 shares (+219.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,673,470
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 592,407 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,332,830
- JOURNEY ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 461,637 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,934,899
$PPTA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PPTA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
