$PPTA stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 17, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

July 17, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

$PPTA stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,394,405 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PPTA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PPTA stock page):

$PPTA Insider Trading Activity

$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • & CO. INC. PAULSON purchased 7,575,757 shares for an estimated $99,999,992
  • MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (5))) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,919 shares for an estimated $514,633.
  • JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,899 shares for an estimated $330,378.
  • ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,408 shares for an estimated $299,026.
  • MICHAEL STEPHEN WRIGHT ((See remarks (3))) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $90,025
  • CHRIS J ROBISON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,300
  • ANDREW PHILLIP COLE purchased 9,450 shares for an estimated $75,505
  • RICHIE DARRIN HADDOCK purchased 5,780 shares for an estimated $49,476
  • ROBERT ALAN DEAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,600
  • JONATHAN CHERRY ((See remarks (1))) purchased 1,160 shares for an estimated $9,976

$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PPTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PPTA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
  • HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

$PPTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PPTA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PPTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.25.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $27.5 on 06/17/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

