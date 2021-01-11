PPP Loans Are Back: Here’s What You Need To Know

The Treasury Department has reopened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), following new guidance on the small business forgivable loan program. The new terms aim to quell the earlier criticisms of the relief effort. Some 5,400 businesses have received about $520 billion to date, but the aid program has been plagued by confusion surrounding forgiveness eligibility and complaints that the smallest businesses were unable to gain access to much-needed support.

“Today’s guidance builds on the success of the program and adapts to the changing needs of small business owners by providing targeted relief and a simpler forgiveness process to ensure their path to recovery,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a joint press release issued last week by the Treasury and the Small Business Association (SBA).

With the reopening of the PPP, community financial institutions will be given priority to submit applications to the SBA from businesses that previously were shut out or unable to apply. Community financial institutions—which include Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs)—also will get first dibs on applications from businesses seeking their second PPP loan, starting on Wednesday.

The SBA said it plans to open the program “to all participating lenders shortly thereafter,” according to a statement. The last day to apply for a first or second round PPP loan is March 31.

Who is Eligible for a Second PPP Loan?

Even after multiple funding rounds, many businesses continue to struggle to survive in an economy still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump signed a new relief package into law late last year. The measure included an additional $284 billion for PPP loans, both for businesses that missed out on the program last year and for those seeking a second round of aid.

Those seeking a second PPP loan must have:



Previously received a PPP loan and plan to or already have used the full amount for qualifying expenses

No more than 300 employees

Experienced at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020

Asked for no more than $2 million; the amount granted will be based on an applicant’s payroll

The eligibility criteria has changed for this round of funding. Notably, the eligible business size has dropped from 500 employees or less to 300 employees or less, which would make some businesses ineligible for a second loan even if they were approved for a first draw.

And there’s some gray area when it comes to the requirement to show a 25% reduction in gross receipts for a quarter in 2020 versus the same quarter in 2019. Adi Rappaport, a tax attorney at Gunster, a Florida-based law firm, says it’s unclear whether a business that saw declines in the second quarter of 2020 but recovered in the third and fourth quarters would be eligible for another loan. “It raises the question of whether you can certify that the loan is necessary,” he says.

What’s Different This Time Around?

The rules around both PPP eligibility and loan forgiveness have changed repeatedly since the launch of the PPP in March 2020, with the SBA and Treasury making multiple corrections through the end of the application period last summer.

The PPP program originally was intended to cover expenses within an eight-week window, but the government eventually expanded it to up to 24 weeks of expenses. Funds also were originally only eligible for forgiveness if at least 75% of the amount granted was used for payroll, but that’s since been lowered to 60%.

Today, borrowers can choose their loan’s covered period for loan forgiveness purposes to be any length between eight and 24 weeks. Additional expenses like operations, property damage, supplier costs and worker protection are now eligible for full or partial loan forgiveness .

Also, the rules surrounding tax-deductibility have been clarified. Businesses can claim a deduction on qualifying expenses paid for with PPP funds.

Should You Apply?

If you were shut out or just simply overwhelmed by the idea of applying for a PPP loan, this might be a good time to reconsider.

“This program was made available through Congress to help you, and if you qualify, I really think it’s advantageous to small businesses,” says David Reiling, CEO of Sunrise Banks, a Minnesota-based CDFI that began accepting first round PPP loan applications on Monday. “Forgivable loans don’t come around every day.”

The newest rules also allow for automatic forgiveness of loans of $150,000 or less with a streamlined self-certification from the business owner that they meet the forgiveness criteria. Even if your business ultimately doesn’t qualify for loan forgiveness—in all or in part—you’ll still have up to five years to pay the loan back at just 1% interest. That’s among the most generous terms of any loan you’ll find.

If you’re a small business owner and hesitated to apply because you didn’t have an existing business banking relationship to help you with the process, that shouldn’t be a deterrent, says Frank Balestreri, a partner at Bay-area based accounting firm Sensiba San Filippo LLP, who leads a team that focuses on PPP loan and PPP loan forgiveness applications.

He points out that there are no SBA rules requiring you to apply for a PPP loan through the same institution where you do your banking.

“You don’t need a banking relationship. On the SBA website, they publish a list of organizations that will loan money under the program,” says Balestreri. “It might be beneficial to go to one of the online sources and try that way.”

