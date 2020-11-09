PPLT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the ETFS Physical Platinum Shares ETF (Symbol: PPLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.67, changing hands as low as $80.41 per share. ETFS Physical Platinum Shares shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPLT's low point in its 52 week range is $55 per share, with $96.9267 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.79.

