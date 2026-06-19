PPL's Shares Lag Industry Over 3 Months: Opportunity or Red Flag?

PPL Corporation’s PPL shares have lost 3.2% in the past three months, wider than the Zacks Utility-Electric Power industry’s decrease of 0.5%. The company also underperformed the Zacks Utilities sector’s decline of 0.6% in the same time frame.



PPL faces increasing competition in the transmission business, which may pressure its operations, while unexpected operational disruptions can impact financial results. Yet, the company is well-positioned to benefit from growing data center demand, especially in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, where these energy-intensive facilities are driving higher electricity consumption.



Another operator in the same space, Xcel Energy XEL, is making a substantial investment to strengthen its infrastructure to provide reliable services to customers. The company’s shares have gained 0.9% in the past three months.

Price Performance (Three Months)



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With PPL Corporation's share price experiencing recent weakness, investors may be wondering whether this presents an attractive buying opportunity. Let’s examine the key factors that could help determine if the stock deserves a place in investors’ portfolios at current levels.

Factors That Could Support PPL’s Future Performance

PPL continues to benefit from economic expansion and increasing data center demand across its service territories. In Pennsylvania, advanced-stage data center demand has risen to nearly 28.3 GW from 25.2 GW, while Kentucky’s economic development pipeline now points to potential load growth of 12.9 GW through 2032, up from the previous estimate of 8.5 GW.



To capitalize on these growth opportunities, PPL plans to invest nearly $23 billion between 2026 and 2029, supporting an average annual rate base growth of approximately 10.3% through 2029. Investments in generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, along with ongoing system upgrades, are enhancing service reliability and helping reduce customer outages.



Importantly, more than 60% of the company’s capital investment program qualifies for contemporaneous recovery, reducing the impact of regulatory lag on earnings. This mechanism allows PPL to recover capital expenditures more quickly and efficiently, supporting the execution of its long-term growth initiatives.



PPL is also leveraging advanced smart grid technology through its self-healing grid system, which can automatically detect outages and reroute power to minimize service interruptions. The technology provides real-time operational data, enabling proactive maintenance, improving grid reliability and enhancing overall operational efficiency.



PPL remains focused on reducing operating costs, a strategy that benefits both the company and its customers. Since 2021, it has lowered total operating expenses by $170 million as of 2025. The company intends to maintain its disciplined cost-control efforts, which should support margin expansion and enhance overall profitability going forward.

Headwinds for PPL Stock

PPL Corporation faces several challenges, including substantial capital investment requirements, project execution risks and uncertainties related to timely cost recovery. The company also encounters increasing competition in Pennsylvania’s transmission market. PPL’s operations remain vulnerable to weather-driven fluctuations in electricity demand, cybersecurity threats, equipment malfunctions and fuel supply interruptions, any of which could adversely affect earnings and profitability.

PPL’s Earnings Estimate Revisions Lack Consistency

PPL expects 2026 earnings to be $1.90-$1.98 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s 2026 earnings per share remained the same over the past 60 days, while 2027 earnings per share indicate a decline of 0.47%.



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Another operator in the same space, FirstEnergy Corp. FE, is making a substantial investment to strengthen its infrastructure to provide reliable services to customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share remained the same in the past 60 days.

PPL’s Long-term Debt to Capital

Utility operations are capital-intensive and companies in this sector often need to borrow to fund long-term projects when internal resources are insufficient. The company is also borrowing funds to meet its capital requirements.



PPL’s current long-term debt to capital is 55.88% compared with its industry average of 53.05%. This shows the company is utilizing more long-term debts than peers to run its operations.



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Like PPL, FirstEnergy’s long-term debt in the balance sheet is more than its peers in the industry. PPL’s long-term debt to capital is 65.12% compared with its industry average of 53.05%.

PPL Stock Trades at a Premium

PPL Corporation is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. The stock is trading at a P/E F12M of 17.5X compared with its industry’s 15.57X.



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PPL’s Return Is Lower Than the Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



PPL’s trailing 12-month ROE is 9.41%, lower than the industry average of 11.09%.



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Another utility, Xcel Energy’s ROE, is lower than the industry average. XEL’s ROE is currently 10.37%, which is lower than the industry level.

Wrapping Up

PPL Corporation is enhancing grid reliability and resilience through infrastructure upgrades, IT modernization and a $23 billion capital investment plan that supports a 10.3% rate base CAGR. The company also benefits from growing data center-driven electricity demand and timely cost recovery mechanisms that help fund its long-term growth initiatives efficiently.



However, PPL's earnings estimate revisions remain inconsistent, its return on equity trails the industry average. The stock trades at a premium valuation, and the company relies heavily on long-term debt to support its operations. Given these factors, investors may be better served waiting for a more attractive entry point before considering the stock. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.