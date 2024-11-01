PPL's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

PPL Corporation PPL reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 7.7%. In the year-ago quarter, earnings were 43 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, PPL recorded EPS of 29 cents compared with 31 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings was due to a one-time item like 13 cents expenses related to acquisition integration.



Revenues

Total revenues of $2.07 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion by 2.1%. The top line increased 1.1% from the year-ago figure of $2.04 billion.

PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PPL Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the third quarter, the company sold 17,738 gigawatt hours of electricity to its customers in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, which reflects 1.5% year-over-year growth.



Total operating expenses were $1.64 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.61 billion. This was due to an increase in fuel and other operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $428 million, down 2.1% from the year-ago figure of $437 million.



Interest expenses were $188 million, up 13.9% from $165 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Segmental Updates

Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 19 cents, down 5% from the year-ago figure of 20 cents. The year-over-year decrease was due to higher operating costs.



Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 24 cents, flat year over year.



Rhode Island Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 4 cents, up 33.3% from the year-ago figure of 3 cents. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower property taxes.



Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 5 cents per share compared with a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, 2024, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $542 million compared with $331 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The long-term debt was $16.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $14.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $1.83 billion compared with $1.65 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

PPL narrowed its 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range to $1.67-$1.73 per share from $1.63-$1.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.72 per share, which is a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range. It reaffirmed long-term annual earnings growth rate to the range of 6-8% through 2027.



The company reiterated its capital expenditure guidance of $14.3 billion for 2024-2027.



Management expects O&M savings to be at least $175 million by 2026. PPL is on track to deliver O&M savings in the range of $120-$130 million by the end of 2024.

Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

