PPL's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Electricity Sales

PPL Corporation PPL reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 22.6%. The bottom line increased 31% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 29 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, PPL recorded EPS of 26 cents compared with 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings was due to a one-time item like 12 cents expenses relating to acquisition integration.

Revenues

Total revenues of $1.88 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion by 1.7%. The top line increased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.82 billion.

PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PPL Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the second quarter, the company sold 15,875 gigawatt hours of electricity to its customers in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, which reflects year-over-year growth of 7.2%.



Total operating expenses were $1.49 billion, down 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.52 billion. This decrease was attributed to a fall in energy purchase expenses.



Operating income totaled $390 million, up 27.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $305 million.



Interest expense was $182 million, up 10.3% from $165 million in second-quarter 2023.

Segmental Updates

Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 21 cents, up 40% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 15 cents. The year-over-year increase was attributed to higher sales volumes and transmission revenues.



Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 18 cents, up 50% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 12 cents. Factors that drove earnings included higher sales volumes, primarily attributed to weather and lower operating costs.



Rhode Island Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 1 cent, on par with the year-ago quarter. Factors that aided earnings included higher distribution revenues from capital investments, transmission revenues and interest income, partially offset by higher operating costs and property taxes.



Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 14 cents per share compared with 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

As of Jun 30, 2024, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $282 million compared with $331 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



The long-term debt was $15.8 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $14.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2024 was $1.04 billion compared with $0.84 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

PPL reiterated its 2024 EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.70 per share, which is a tad higher than $1.69, the midpoint of the company’s guided range. It reaffirmed long-term annual earnings growth rate in the range of 6-8% through 2027.



The company restated its capital expenditure of $14.3 billion for 2024 to 2027.



Management expects O&M savings to be at least $175 million by 2026. It is on track to deliver O&M savings in the range of $120-$130 million by the end of 2024.

Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 24.8%.



IDA delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.35% in each of the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings indicates 4.47% growth.



Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 19.7%.



LNT’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pinned at 6.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share of $3.08 implies an increase of 9.22% year over year.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 9.1%.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share of $1.62 indicates an increase of 8% year over year.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.