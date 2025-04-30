PPL's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

PPL Corporation PPL reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 13.2%. In the year-ago quarter, earnings were 54 cents per share. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news)



On a GAAP basis, PPL recorded EPS of 56 cents compared with 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.

PPL’s Revenues

Total revenues of $2.50 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion by 4.8%. The top line also increased 8.7% from the year-ago figure of $2.30 billion.

PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PPL Corporation Quote

Highlights of PPL’s Q1 Release

In the first quarter, the company sold 18,386 gigawatt hours of electricity to its customers in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, reflecting 6.6% year-over-year growth.



Total operating expenses were $1.83 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.76 billion. This was due to an increase in fuel and energy purchases.



Operating income totaled $678 million, up 24.4% from the year-ago figure of $545 million.



Interest expenses amounted to $190 million, up 6.1% from $179 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

PPL’s Segmental Updates

Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 25 cents, up 13.6% from the year-ago figure of 22 cents.



Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 30 cents, up 20% from the year-ago figure of 25 cents.



Rhode Island Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 10 cents, down 9.1% from the year-ago figure of 11 cents. Lower distribution and transmission revenues and other factors affected earnings.



Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 5 cents per share compared with a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.

PPL’s Financial Position

As of March 31, 2025, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $312 million compared with $306 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $15.94 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $15.95 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was $513 million compared with $282 million in the year-ago quarter.

PPL’s Guidance

PPL reaffirmed its 2025 earnings projection in the range of $1.75-$1.87 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.82 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range. The company reaffirmed its long-term annual earnings growth rate of 6-8% through 2028.



PPL continues to expect planned infrastructure investments of $20 billion for 2025-2028.



Management continues to expect O&M savings of least $150 million by 2025.

PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

