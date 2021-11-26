PPL's (NYSE:PPL) Dividend Will Be US$0.41

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.41 per share on the 3rd of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

PPL Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 147% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 46.1%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 100%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

PPL Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.40 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.66. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.7% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though PPL's EPS has declined at around 16% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for PPL you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

