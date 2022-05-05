PPL's Earnings and Revenues Outperform Estimates in Q1

PPL Corporation PPL reported first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by a penny. The bottom line also improved by 46.4% from the year-ago earnings of 28 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded an EPS of 37 cents against a loss of $2.39 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues of $1,782 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,598 million by 11.5%. The top line improved by 19% from the year-ago figure of $1,498 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the first quarter amounted to $1,328 million, up 22.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,083 million, due to an increase in other operating and maintenance expenses by 18%.



Operating income was $454 million, up 9.4% from the year-ago figure of $415 million.



Interest expenses were $107 million, down 30% from the year-ago figure of $153 million.

Segment Update

Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 25 cents per share, up 38.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 19 cents per share, up 18.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 3 cents per share for the quarter, lower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2022, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $4,249 million compared with $3,571 million on Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt was $10,668 million as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $10,666 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2022 was $502 million compared with $663 million in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank

PPL Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

