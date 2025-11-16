PPL (XTRA:PP9) Price Target Increased by 23.42% to 35.52

The average one-year price target for PPL (XTRA:PP9) has been revised to 35,52 € / share. This is an increase of 23.42% from the prior estimate of 28,78 € dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29,86 € to a high of 39,59 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from the latest reported closing price of 31,24 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,702 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PP9 is 0.27%, an increase of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 795,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 41,409K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,196K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PP9 by 82.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 35,968K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,037K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,337K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PP9 by 84.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 31,196K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,821K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PP9 by 88.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,566K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PP9 by 14.81% over the last quarter.

