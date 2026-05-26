PPL vs. IDACORP: Which Utility Stock Looks More Attractive Now?

PPL Corporation PPL and IDACORP, Inc. IDA are benefiting from favorable trends in the Zacks Utility-Electric Power industry, which offers an attractive long-term investment case due to its capital-intensive, highly regulated and domestically focused business model that supports stable earnings and predictable cash flows. As electricity demand rises from AI-driven data centers, industrial expansion and broader electrification trends, investors are increasingly focusing on regulated utility companies with strong infrastructure growth opportunities. Both companies derive most of their earnings from regulated electric utility operations and continue to invest in grid modernization initiatives to support long-term growth.



The utility sector continues to strengthen its long-term growth outlook through investments in cleaner energy generation, transmission upgrades and system reliability improvements. Utilities are retiring older fossil-fuel assets, expanding renewable energy portfolios and investing heavily in infrastructure projects that are typically recoverable through customer rates. At the same time, rising power demand from data centers, electric vehicles and industrial activity is supporting additional capital spending opportunities. With stable business models, supportive regulation and attractive dividend profiles, regulated utilities remain well-positioned to generate sustainable long-term value in an evolving energy landscape.



Let’s compare the stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

The Case for PPL Stock

PPL is a fully regulated utility focused on delivering stable earnings and predictable cash flows through its electric and natural gas operations. The company continues to invest heavily in grid modernization, transmission upgrades and infrastructure improvements designed to strengthen system reliability and support rising electricity demand. PPL is also advancing cleaner energy initiatives and decarbonization efforts while operating within supportive regulatory frameworks that allow recovery of capital investments through customer rates.



The company’s long-term strategy centers on expanding and modernizing utility infrastructure to support growing power demand from electrification trends, industrial activity and data center development. Its regulated business model, disciplined capital investment plan, and ongoing renewable and grid investments position PPL to generate steady earnings growth and dependable shareholder returns over time.

The Case for IDA Stock

IDACORP operates primarily through Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility focused on maintaining reliable service while investing in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion and cleaner energy resources. The company benefits from constructive regulatory mechanisms and continues to pursue long-term infrastructure projects aimed at supporting customer growth, rising electricity demand and system reliability.



IDA is also focused on modernizing its power network and expanding transmission capabilities to support future energy needs across its service territories. Its investment strategy includes renewable integration, high-voltage transmission projects and infrastructure development designed to enhance operational flexibility and support long-term load growth. With stable, regulated operations and ongoing capital investments, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from increasing electrification and long-term utility infrastructure demand.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for PPL & IDA?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for IDA’s 2026 EPS calls for a decline of 0.47% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ROIC of PPL & IDA

Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) measures how efficiently a company generates profits from the total capital invested in its business. Currently, PPL’s ROIC is 3.36% compared with IDA’s 3.78%.

Debt Position of PPL & IDA

Debt position is an important financial indicator that reflects a company’s financial stability and ability to manage debt obligations efficiently. Currently, PPL’s debt-to-capital stands at 57.4% compared with IDA’s 50.98%.

PPL & IDA: Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of PPL and IDA have risen 4.2% and 20.8%, respectively, compared with the industry’s growth of 21.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for PPL & IDA

PPL currently appears to be cheaper compared with IDACORP on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



PPL is currently trading at 18.06X, while IDA is trading at 21.49X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Summing Up

Both companies operate in the regulated utility industry and are benefiting from grid modernization, renewable energy expansion and rising electricity demand from electrification and data center growth. PPL focuses on infrastructure modernization, transmission upgrades and decarbonization initiatives, while IDACORP is investing in transmission expansion, renewable integration and grid modernization projects to support long-term load growth and system reliability.



Our choice at the moment is IDACORP, given its stronger price performance, slightly higher ROIC and lower debt-to-capital compared to PPL.



PPL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while IDACORP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.