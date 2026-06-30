PPL vs. CMS: Which Regulated Utility Stock is the Smarter Investment?

The companies operating in the Zacks Utility-Electric Power industry present an attractive investment opportunity, supported by stable cash flows and the predictable earnings profile of regulated business models. Long-term power purchase agreements provide revenue visibility and help insulate utilities from economic fluctuations. At the same time, rising electricity demand and sustained infrastructure investments are enhancing operational efficiency, supporting consistent earnings growth and reliable dividend payments.



The companies operating in this space are also accelerating their transition toward cleaner energy to meet the growing need for around-the-clock electricity driven by AI-powered data centers, industrial reshoring and increasing electric vehicle adoption. Utilities are retiring older fossil fuel assets, expanding renewable energy capacity and investing in low-emission technologies while maintaining grid reliability. Backed by robust capital investment and shareholder return programs, the industry remains well positioned to deliver steady income and long-term value as the clean energy transition continues. New technology adoptions are lowering the cost of development and maintenance of the utility-scale renewable plants.



Against this backdrop, let us compare PPL Corporation PPL and CMS Energy Corporation CMS, two regulated U.S. electric utilities that are investing heavily in grid modernization, renewable energy and infrastructure expansion to meet growing electricity demand.



PPL Corporation operates a fully regulated utility business, providing stable and predictable cash flows supported by constructive regulatory frameworks. The company continues to invest in grid modernization, renewable energy integration and decarbonization initiatives, while its strong balance sheet and dependable revenue base support steady earnings growth, reliable dividends and long-term shareholder value. The company is efficiently serving its customers in the Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Rhode Island region and has a goal of achieving net-zero operations by 2050.



CMS Energy is also well positioned for long-term growth through its robust capital investment program and focus on clean energy. The company is modernizing its grid, improving system reliability and expanding capacity to meet increasing electricity demand from data centers and industrial customers across Michigan. A supportive regulatory environment enables timely cost recovery and sustained rate-base growth, while continued investments in solar, wind and energy storage advance its goal of achieving net-zero operations by 2040. These initiatives are expected to support consistent earnings growth and stable dividend payments.



With electricity demand continuing to rise and the clean energy transition gaining momentum, comparing the fundamentals of PPL Corporation and CMS Energy can help determine which utility stock offers the stronger investment opportunity in 2026.

PPL & CMS’ Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 has improved year over year by 7.73% and 8.08%, respectively. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth per share is pegged at 7.52%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS’ earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 has improved year over year by 7.2% and 7.63%, respectively. Long-term earnings growth per share is pegged at 7.14%.



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Valuation

PPL Corporation currently appears to be trading at a discount compared with CMS Energy on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month (P/E- F12M) basis.



CMS is currently trading at 19.41X, while PPL is trading at 18.13X.

Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



PPL’s current ROE is 9.41% compared with CMS’ 12.17%. CMS also outperforms the industry’s ROE of 11.21%.



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Long-Term Capital Investment Plans

The Zacks Utility-Electric Power industry is a very capital-intensive industry and the companies operating in this industry need to make investments for maintenance, upgrade and expansion of their infrastructure to efficiently serve customers.



CMS plans to make capital expenditures worth $24 billion during 2026-2030. Out of this, 72% is allocated toward strengthening its electric utility operations.



PPL expects a regulated capital investment plan of $23 billion during 2026-2029 and to complete about $5.1 billion of planned investments in 2026. Its planned investment is aimed to add more renewable sources to the generation portfolio.

PPL & CMS’ Capital Return Program

Dividends are recurring payments made by companies to their shareholders, offering a direct source of investment returns. These payouts typically indicate solid financial performance, marked by stable earnings and healthy cash flow. Utility companies are especially known for their dependable and consistent dividend distributions.



Currently, the dividend yield for PPL Corporation is 3.08%, while the same for CMS Energy is 2.89%. The dividend yield of both companies is presently better than the S&P 500 composite’s 1.41%.

Debt to Capital

The debt-to-capital ratio is a vital indicator of the financial position of a company. The indicator shows the amount of debt used to run a business.



PPL and CMS have a debt-to-capital of 57.4% and 65.18%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 61.05%. Both PPL and CMS have enough financial flexibility to meet their interest as shown in the times interest earned ratio of 2.8 and 2.5, respectively.



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Price Performance

CMS Energy’s shares have gained 11.4% in the past six months compared with PPL’s rally of 4.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

PPL Corporation and CMS Energy are investing consistently in their infrastructure and efficiently providing reliable services to their customers.



Both companies discussed above are evenly matched in most of the metrics discussed above. Based on better ROE, a slightly elaborate capital investment plan and stronger price performance, CMS Energy has an edge over PPL Corporation.



Both companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.