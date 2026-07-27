PPL vs. Ameren: Which Utility Stock Has the Stronger Growth Outlook?

The Zacks Utility -Electric Power industry presents an attractive long-term investment opportunity, supported by its capital-intensive, domestically focused and highly regulated business model. These characteristics provide strong revenue visibility, earnings stability and a favorable backdrop for continued infrastructure investment. Utilities are consistently modernizing power grids, improving system reliability and investing heavily in rate-base growth projects. Because regulators generally allow utilities to recover eligible investments through customer rates, the sector benefits from relatively stable and predictable cash flows.



At the same time, utilities are accelerating the transition toward cleaner energy as demand for reliable, 24/7 power increases, driven by AI data centers, industrial reshoring, electric vehicles and the growing adoption of electric heating. Companies are retiring aging fossil-fuel generation, expanding renewable capacity and deploying lower-emission technologies while maintaining grid reliability. Supported by solid capital-return programs, utilities remain appealing to income-focused investors and are well positioned to generate sustainable long-term value amid the ongoing decarbonization of the energy sector.



Against this backdrop, let us compare PPL Corporation PPL and Ameren Corporation AEE, two prominent regulated electric utilities with operations across the Midwest and Eastern United States.



Ameren Corporation is a regulated electric and natural gas utility serving customers in Missouri and Illinois. The company benefits from stable cash flows and a consistent dividend track record, supported by a constructive regulatory environment and a well-defined long-term capital investment plan. Its focus on grid modernization and the clean energy transition, combined with disciplined financial management and a solid credit profile, positions Ameren as an attractive option for investors seeking a balance of stability, income and sustainable growth.



PPL Corporation is a fully regulated utility focused on modernizing its infrastructure and advancing its clean energy initiatives while delivering stable cash flows and reliable dividends. Its regulated operations provide predictable revenue streams, supporting financial stability and consistent shareholder returns. Backed by a strong balance sheet and favorable regulatory conditions, PPL continues to invest in grid upgrades, renewable energy and decarbonization efforts, positioning it for steady earnings growth and long-term value creation.



PPL Corporation and Ameren Corporation are both established utility players. Comparing their key fundamentals can help investors determine which stock offers the stronger investment opportunity.

PPL & AEE’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s earnings per share in 2026 has gone down 0.51% and the same for 2027 has remained unchanged in the past 60 days. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth per share is pegged at 7.52%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 has increased by 0.56% and 0.17%, respectively, in the past 60 days. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth per share is pegged at 7.68%.



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Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



PPL’s current ROE is 9.41% compared with AEE’s 10.94%. The industry’s current ROE is 11.21%.



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Net Profit Margin

Net profit margin measures how efficiently a company converts revenues into profit after all expenses, offering insight into its overall profitability and financial health.



Ameren Corporation's net margin is 16.19X compared with PPL's 14.8X.



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Debt to Capital

The Zacks Utilities sector is a capital-intensive one and huge investments are required at regular intervals to upgrade, maintain and expand operations. The usage of new evolving technology also requires investments. So, the utilities borrow from the market and add it to their internal cash generation to fund long-term investments.



PPL’s debt-to-capital currently stands at 57.4% compared with AEE’s 59.53%. Both companies are utilizing lower debt than their peers, as the industry’s debt-to-capital currently stands at 60.71%.

Valuation

PPL Corporation currently appears to be a tad cheaper compared with Ameren Corporation on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



AEE is currently trading at 20.27X, while PPL is trading at 17.79X. Both companies are trading at a premium compared with the industry’s 15.66X.



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Long-Term Expenditure Plans

Capital investment is crucial for the utility sector, supporting infrastructure upgrades, dependable operations and long-term growth. To meet rising demand, increase renewable energy integration and comply with evolving regulatory requirements, utilities must continually invest in generation assets as well as their transmission and distribution networks.



PPL Corporation plans to invest nearly $23 billion in the 2026-2029 period to strengthen its infrastructure and add more clean electricity generation assets. Ameren Corporation plans to invest $31.8 billion in the 2026-2030 period to strengthen its electric transmission, distribution and generation infrastructure.

Price Performance

In the past six months, AEE’s shares have gained 9.4% against PPL’s decline of 1.4%.

Price Performance (Six Months)



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Rounding Up

PPL and AEE are consistently investing in their infrastructure to enhance reliability and support the needs of their growing customer base.



From the analysis above, Ameren Corporation appears to hold an edge over PPL Corporation, even with its premium valuation. AEE’s positive earnings estimate movement, higher ROE, larger capital expenditure program, better net margin and stronger share price performance make it a more appealing investment at this time.



Ameren Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and PPL Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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