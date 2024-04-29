PPL to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

PPL Corporation PPL is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on May 1, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

PPL’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from increased transmission investment and ongoing savings of operation and maintenance through its centralization efforts and asset optimization.



However, during the first quarter, PPL’s service regions were impacted by a few winter storms that delivered hail and severe winds. Some of the company's customers might have experienced disruptions as a result, which must have had a negative impact on PPL’s top line.



Higher interest expenses at its Pennsylvania Regulated segment are expected to have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.48 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.6%.



The consensus estimate for total electricity delivered in Pennsylvania is pegged at 9,437 gigawatt-hour (GWh), down 0.05% year over year. The consensus estimate for total electricity delivered in Kentucky is pinned at 6,972 GWh, down 0.06% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on Apr 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.92% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



CNP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings has decreased 3.8% in the past 30 days.



Ameren Corporation AEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AEE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings has decreased 0.9% in the past 60 days.



NiSource NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings has increased 1.3% in the past 60 days.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.