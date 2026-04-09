PPL Stock Lags Industry in 6 Months: Opportunity or Warning Sign?

PPL Corporation’s PPL shares have gained 5.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Utility-Electric Power industry’s rise of 14.9%. The company also underperformed the Zacks Utilities sector in the same time frame.



PPL reported a negative earnings surprise in the last reporting quarter and rising competition in the transmission sector could adversely affect its operations. Yet, the company is benefiting from rising data center demand, particularly in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, as these facilities require significant amounts of electricity.



Another operator in the same space, Xcel Energy XEL, is making a substantial investment to strengthen its infrastructure to provide reliable services to customers. The company missed earnings estimates in the last reporting quarter and its shares have gained 0.7% in the past six months.

Price Performance (Six Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should investors consider adding PPL Corporation to their portfolios amid the recent softness in its share price? Let us take a closer look at the factors that may help determine whether this is an attractive entry point for the stock.

Key Drivers Enhancing PPL Corporation’s Long-Term Outlook

PPL Corporation plans to invest $23 billion between 2026 and 2029, aiming to achieve an average annual rate base growth of approximately 10.3% through 2029. The company’s strong emphasis on generation, transmission and distribution projects underpins these efforts. Its ongoing infrastructure enhancements have also played a key role in substantially reducing power outages for customers.



PPL Corporation’s subsidiaries are seeing positive effects from economic expansion in their service areas, fueled by increasing demand from data centers. This is contributing to significant load growth for the company. In Pennsylvania, potential data center demand in advanced stages has risen to approximately 25.2 gigawatts (“GW”) from 20.5 GW. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, the economic development pipeline signals potential load growth of 9.3 GW through 2032, up from the previous estimate of 8.5 GW.



PPL Corporation employs a “self-healing grid” within its smart grid technology, allowing the system to automatically detect outages and reroute electricity to minimize customer disruptions. This advanced infrastructure provides real-time data, facilitating proactive maintenance while enhancing overall grid reliability and efficiency.



More than 60% of PPL’s capital investment plan qualifies for “contemporaneous recovery,” which mitigates the effects of regulatory lag on earnings. This expedited recovery of capital expenditures enables the company to efficiently fund its long-term projects.



PPL is committed to lowering total operating expenses, benefiting its customers in the process. The company has already cut expenses by $170 million in 2025 compared with 2021 levels. It plans to continue its cost management initiatives, which are expected to further improve profit margins.

PPL Stock’s Earnings Estimate Moving North

PPL expects 2026 earnings to be $1.90-$1.98 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 7.73% and 8.29%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The same for Xcel Energy’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 8.16% and 9.04%, respectively.

PPL’s Debt to Capital

Utility operations are capital-intensive and companies in this sector often need to borrow to fund long-term projects when internal resources are insufficient. The company is also borrowing funds to meet its capital requirements.



PPL’s current debt to capital is 56.53% compared with its industry average of 61.04%. This shows the company is utilizing lower debts than peers to run its operations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Another utility operating in the same industry, Duke Energy Corporation DUK, has been investing regularly to provide high-quality services to its customers. Duke Energy’s debt to capital is 62.19%, which is higher than the industry average.

PPL Increases Value of Its Shareholders

The company has been distributing dividends to its shareholders for a long time and plans to increase dividends annually in the range of 6-8% at least through 2028, subject to the board’s approval. PPL’s current quarterly dividend rate is 28.5 cents, resulting in an annual dividend of $1.14 per share. The current dividend yield is 2.91% better than the S&P 500 group’s yield of 1.41%.



PPL has raised dividends for its shareholders four times in the past five years. Check PPL’s dividend history here.



Duke Energy also distributes dividends to its shareholders. The current annual dividend rate of Duke Energy is $4.26 per share, reflecting a dividend yield of 3.2%.

PPL Stock Trades at a Premium

PPL Corporation is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. The stock is trading at P/E F12M of 19.64X compared with its industry’s 17.09X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Summing Up

PPL is enhancing its grid with significant infrastructure investments, IT upgrades and an expanded $23 billion capital expenditure plan, supporting a 10.3% rate base CAGR while boosting reliability and resilience. The company is also capitalizing on increasing data center-driven load growth and achieving annualized O&M savings goals.



While PPL’s earnings growth outlook, consistent dividends and recent price softness make the stock appealing, its premium valuation suggests that new investors may be better off waiting for a more favorable entry point before adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolio.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.