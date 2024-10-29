PPL to Release Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

PPL Corporation PPL is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 22.6% in the last reported quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted PPL's Q3 Performance

Earnings are likely to have gained from its ongoing transmission investments and savings of operation and maintenance through its centralization efforts and asset optimization.



However, some of PPL’s customers experienced power outages due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby in August 2024. This is expected to have had a negative impact on the company’s third-quarter earnings.



Increased depreciation expenses are also expected to have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.15 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered in Pennsylvania is pegged at 9,363.1 gigawatt-hour (GWh), in line with the year-ago figure. The consensus estimate for total electricity delivered in Kentucky is pinned at 7,945.04 GWh, which is nearly flat year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.02 per share.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $3.33 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.68 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.



Pampa Energia S.A. PAM is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 52.5% in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $546.05 million, which implies a year-over-year increase of 15.2%.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.