PPL to Release Q4 Earnings: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

PPL Corporation PPL is expected to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 20, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.53%. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $2.34 billion, indicating growth of 5.76% from the year-ago reported figure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL’s Earnings Surprise History

PPL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering a negative average surprise of 1.02%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Some stocks in the same industry that have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are The AES Corporation AES, IDACORP IDA and Pinnacle West Capital PNW. AES and IDA have a Zacks Rank #2, while PNW carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. AES, IDA and PNW currently have an Earnings ESP of +0.54%, +1.13% and +7.94%, respectively.

Key Factors Influencing PPL’s Q4 Results

PPL Corporation’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from ongoing cost reduction initiatives and energy efficiency programs that support customers. In addition, the expected return on capital investment in the second half of 2025 is likely to have contributed to stronger fourth-quarter earnings for the company.



PPL Corporation’s fourth-quarter earnings are also expected to have benefited from ongoing economic development across its service territory, which has been generating new demand for the services. Strong demand from data centers in Pennsylvania, along with rising private sector demand in Kentucky, is likely to have supported fourth-quarter revenues and earnings.



PPL’s fourth-quarter results are likely to benefit from contributions coming from its organic assets.

PPL Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has returned 2.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL Stock Trading at a Premium

PPL is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 19.16X compared with the industry average of 17.17X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL Stock Returns Lower Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. PPL’s trailing 12-month ROE is 9.08%, lower than the industry average of 10.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Investment Consideration for PPL

PPL Corporation plans to invest $20 billion between 2025 and 2028, with strategic spending focused on infrastructure construction across generation, transmission and distribution assets. These initiatives have already improved system reliability, as customers have been experiencing significantly fewer outages due to the company’s efforts to further strengthen its infrastructure.



PPL Corporation operates in a constructive regulatory environment, with more than 60% of its capital investment plan eligible for contemporaneous recovery. This structure helps limit the impact of regulatory lag on earnings related to its investments.



PPL Corporation has also established common design and operational standards across its utilities, including enhanced engineering and construction specifications aimed at strengthening and automating the grid to address growing weather and storm risks. These efforts are expected to have improved service resilience and allow the company to meet rising customer demand more efficiently.

Summing Up

PPL Corporation is expected to continue benefiting from rising demand across its service territories, supported by cost savings initiatives, energy efficiency programs and ongoing infrastructure upgrades that enhance customer service efficiency. Strong liquidity, continued grid modernization and load growth from data centers and the broader private sector are likely to have served as key tailwinds for the company.



Yet, considering PPL Corporation’s premium valuation and comparatively lower return on equity, investors may want to remain cautious and consider staying on the sidelines for now.





Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.