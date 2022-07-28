PPL Readies to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PPL Corporation PPL is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3 before market open. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 2.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

The ongoing economic development in PPL Corporation’s service territories and a reduction in the long-term debt balance are likely to have reduced capital servicing costs and boosted margins in the second quarter. The increased demand for transmission services is also likely to have boosted second-quarter margins. PPL Corporation’s second-quarter results are likely to benefit from the acquisition of Narragansett Electric from National Grid.



However, second-quarter results are likely to be adversely impacted by higher operation and maintenance expenses.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, indicating a rise of 52.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, indicating a rise of 9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL Corporation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: PPL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 2 before market open. WEC Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. WEC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



DTE Energy DTE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Jul 28 before market open. DTE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.41% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. DTE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6%.



Entergy Corporation ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 3 before market open. Entergy has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. ETR’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.7%.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.