PPL Q4 Earnings Fall Shy of Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

PPL Corporation PPL reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 59 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents by 3.3%. However, the bottom line improved 4% year over year.



On a GAAP basis, the company generated earnings per share of 38 cents compared with 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

PPL Corp. posted revenues of $1,929 million for the fourth quarter, which dipped 1.3% year over year.

Operational Highlights

PPL Corp.’s total operating expenses fell 2.9% year over year to $1,225 million for the reported quarter.



The company reported operating income of $704 million, up 1.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Interest expenses were up 1.2% to $251 million from the year-ago quarter’s $248 million.

Segment Results

U.K. Regulated: Adjusted earnings dipped 2.9% from the prior-year quarter to 34 cents per share.



Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 11 cents per share, up 10% from the year-ago figure.



Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share were in line with the prior-year number.



Corporate and Other: The segment reported a loss of 2 cents for the quarter, narrower than a loss of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $708 million compared with $815 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt (excluding debts due within a year) was $21,553 million as of Dec 31 compared with $20,721 million at 2019 end.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $2,746 million compared with $2,427 million in 2019.

Zacks Rank

