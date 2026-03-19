PPL (PPL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

PPL (PPL) ended the recent trading session at $37.65, demonstrating a -1.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 3.37% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.63 billion, reflecting a 4.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $9.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.73% and +6.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. At present, PPL boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.76, which means PPL is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that PPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.