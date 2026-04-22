PPL (PPL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $37.78, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 3.1% outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 2.42% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPL in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.62, marking a 3.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.62 billion, up 4.78% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.95 per share and a revenue of $9.56 billion, indicating changes of +7.73% and +5.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Currently, PPL is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.58. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that PPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.