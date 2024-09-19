PPL (PPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw PPL (PPL) ending at $31.79, denoting a -1.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 1.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 4.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.16 billion, showing a 5.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $8.16 billion, which would represent changes of +7.5% and -1.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, PPL is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.6.

We can additionally observe that PPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

