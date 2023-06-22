PPL (PPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $26.72, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 1.7% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 1.38% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion, which would represent changes of +12.77% and -2.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.88, which means PPL is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.