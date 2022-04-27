PPL (PPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $28.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 2.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector 0%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.62 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $6.43 billion, which would represent changes of +36.19% and +11.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.79.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

