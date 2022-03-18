PPL (PPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $26.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 4.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 5.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion, which would represent changes of +40% and +10.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.08% lower. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note PPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.59.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

