PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with PPL (PPL) standing at $35.31, reflecting a -1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.36% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen an increase of 2.76% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PPL in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2025. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.85%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.38 billion, reflecting a 3.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $8.52 billion, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +0.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PPL. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. PPL presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.32, which means PPL is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.73.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.