PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $26.25, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 5.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, up 4.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $7.39 billion, which would represent changes of +13.48% and -6.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.7.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

