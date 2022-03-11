PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $26.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 7.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.62 billion, up 8.44% from the prior-year quarter.

PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40% and +10.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.08% lower. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note PPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.45.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

