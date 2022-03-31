PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $28.56, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 11.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 8.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion, which would represent changes of +36.19% and +10.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% lower. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.97.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.