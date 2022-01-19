PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $29.82, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 1.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.85%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.14, which means PPL is trading at a premium to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

