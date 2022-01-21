PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $29.66, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 0.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.85%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher within the past month. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.