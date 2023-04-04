PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $27.55, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 0.36% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 4.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.77% and -7.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.32. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.32.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.