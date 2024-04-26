PPL (PPL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $27.02, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.84% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPL in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2024. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.70 per share and a revenue of $8.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.25% and -0.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.44% decrease. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, PPL is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.06. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.02.

It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.73.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

