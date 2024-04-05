PPL (PPL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

PPL (PPL) closed the latest trading day at $27.22, indicating a -0.22% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.

Shares of the energy and utility holding company witnessed a gain of 1.49% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 3.43% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PPL in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.52, marking an 8.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.48 billion, reflecting a 2.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $8.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.88% and +0.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower within the past month. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, PPL is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.14, so one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

