PPL (PPL) Set to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PPL Corporation PPL is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 18 before market open. It witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 2.70% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

PPL Corporation completed $550 million in share repurchases through Oct 31, 2021, and is expected to have repurchased $1 billion of shares by the 2021 end. PPL’s fourth-quarter earnings per share are likely to have benefited from the systematic buyback of shares, reducing the total shares outstanding.



The ongoing economic development in PPL Corporation’s service territories and demand from new customers are expected to have boosted fourth-quarter results. The reduction in the long-term debt balance is going to reduce capital servicing costs and boost margins in the fourth quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 49.15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for PPL Corporation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: PPL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.

Ameren Corp. AEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 18 after market close. Ameren has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s 2022 EPS has surged 4.40% year over year.

American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2022 EPS has surged 6.17% year over year.

TransAlta Corporation TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. TransAlta has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2022 EPS has surged 143.07% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

