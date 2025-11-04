PPL (PPL) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect PPL (PPL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.17 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PPL metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Pennsylvania Regulated' to come in at $760.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rhode Island Regulated' will reach $516.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Kentucky Regulated' reaching $904.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

