PPL (PPL) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7.7%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) reached $2,025 million, up 7.7% year over year and exceeded analyst expectations by 11.6%.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $0.32, missing estimated EPS by $0.07 and declining 15.8% year over year.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2025 ongoing earnings guidance and long-term 6–8% annual growth targets despite Q2 cost and timing pressures.

PPL (NYSE:PPL), a major regulated utility serving Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, reported its second-quarter earnings on July 31, 2025. The most notable results were strong top-line growth, with revenue (GAAP) up 7.7% to $2,025 million year over year, well above the consensus GAAP revenue estimate of $1,814 million. However, non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.32, falling short of the $0.39 Non-GAAP analyst estimate and marking a 16% year-over-year decline. GAAP net income also ticked down slightly. According to management, the non-GAAP EPS miss resulted from the timing of operating costs, less favorable weather compared to last year, and higher interest expenses. The company held its outlook for the full year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.32 $0.39 $0.38 (15.8%) EPS (GAAP) $0.25 $0.26 (3.8%) Revenue (GAAP) $2,025 million $1,814 million $1,881 million 7.7% Operating Income $406 million $390 million 4.1% Net Income (GAAP) $183 million $190 million (3.7%)

Overview of PPL's Business and Focus Areas

PPL is a regulated electric and gas utility. It provides power and related services to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. The company operates mainly through state-regulated subsidiaries, where rates and service quality are set by local utility commissions.

Recent business focus areas include securing favorable rate adjustments, investing in infrastructure, and shifting toward cleaner energy. The company is managing large capital projects, such as new natural gas and solar power plants, grid upgrades, and new service interconnections for high-demand customers like data centers. Its ongoing success depends on cost control, regulatory compliance, effective project execution, and adapting to shifts in customer demand. PPL closely tracks environmental regulations, as new rules can impact its fuel mix and investment choices. It also invests heavily in digital technology and grid modernization, with the aim of increasing efficiency and reliability while meeting stricter regulatory standards.

Quarterly Performance and Key Developments

Second-quarter revenue (GAAP) surpassed estimates and grew 7.7% year over year, supported by ongoing infrastructure investment and positive outcomes in the regulated rate environment. Operations delivered $2,025 million in GAAP revenue, while Operating income (GAAP) rose 4.1% to $406 million from $390 million a year earlier.

Non-GAAP (ongoing operations) EPS fell to $0.32, missing analyst expectations by $0.07 and declining from $0.38 the year before. Management cited anticipated timing issues with certain cost recoveries, the impact of interest rate increases, and unfavorable comparisons with last year's weather-driven sales. These factors were especially visible in regulated segments, with Pennsylvania and Rhode Island showing earnings per share declines of $0.02 and $0.03, respectively, while Kentucky held flat (non-GAAP). Special after-tax charges of $57 million, mostly related to IT transformation and the integration of Rhode Island Energy, modestly decreased from prior-year levels but still weighed on results.

Electricity sales volume trends reflect a slight year-over-year contraction of 0.9%. For example, Pennsylvania retail electricity sales slipped 1.9%. and Kentucky retail dropped 1.6% year over year, offset in part by a doubling of Kentucky wholesale volume. Operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses (GAAP) were $614 million, while Interest expense (GAAP) increased to $199 million from $182 million.

On the regulatory and infrastructure front, PPL achieved notable milestones. In Pennsylvania, secured approval for a higher revenue cap for electric distribution, which will support continued capital deployment. Kentucky saw the advancement of filings for new rate structures and ongoing construction of gas-fired and solar generation, designed to replace retiring coal assets and accommodate anticipated load growth, including new data center demand. In Rhode Island, regulators approved nearly $400 million for electric and gas infrastructure spend for the period April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

Strategic investment remains a core theme. The company announced a joint venture with Blackstone Infrastructure to build power generation for data centers under long-term agreements—marking a new commercial direction designed to tap into rising digital demand. PPL touted its focus on "integrating cutting-edge technology across all aspects of our business" as it continues modernizing grid operations and digital systems. IT transformation also remains a source of near-term special charges, though the expense is expected to deliver future operating efficiencies.

Capital spending continued largely as planned. Ongoing environmental compliance and the company’s commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 remain central. The timing of coal plant retirements could evolve depending on load growth from sectors like data centers.

No changes to the dividend policy were announced in the period, and Dividend payments totaled $392 million in the first half of 2025, up 6.8% from the first half of 2024.

Looking Ahead: Management Guidance and Investor Watch Points

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 earnings guidance for ongoing operations (non-GAAP) at $1.75 to $1.87 per share, targeting at least the midpoint ($1.81). Leadership expects second-half earnings growth to be driven by increased returns from capital projects and lower year-over-year operating expenses, as several cost timing and weather effects work through the system. The long-term annual dividend and EPS growth target of 6–8% through at least 2028 was reiterated, with leadership stating, "in the top half of targeted growth range."

The company did not provide details beyond its existing 2025 guidance, but emphasized that the next two quarters are expected to show improving results. Key watch items for investors include the pace of regulatory filings and outcomes (especially in Kentucky and Pennsylvania), and the ability to manage rising interest costs. Ongoing execution on PPL's $20 billion capital plan will shape its risk and return profile as infrastructure demands, customer requirements, and environmental policies continue to evolve.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

