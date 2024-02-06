PPL (PPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.69, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 8.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 16, 2024. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.71%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.08 billion, indicating a 9.13% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. At present, PPL boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08.

Also, we should mention that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.51 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

