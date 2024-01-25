PPL (PPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $25.83, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.92% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 7.77% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.08 billion, reflecting a 9.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.15.

It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

