PPL (PPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $25.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 5.46% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.2 billion, up 3.23% from the year-ago period.

PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $7.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.06% and +0.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.81.

It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

