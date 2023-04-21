PPL (PPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $28.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 10.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.86 billion, up 4.64% from the prior-year quarter.

PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $7.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.06% and -7.62%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.75.

Meanwhile, PPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

